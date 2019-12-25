New Word ‘Paag’ added to English Dictionary

AMN / NEW DELHI

A new word, Paag which is a cultural symbol of Mithila has been added in Macmillan Dictionary with a definition- ‘a kind of headgear worn by people in the Mithila belt of India’ with an example- Save the Paag Campaign was launched by Mithilalok Foundation to promote the age-old culture of wearing paag.

“It is yet another feather in the cap of the community living in the region or elsewhere in the world. Remarkably, the Paag which dates back to prehistoric time when it was made of leaves of plants and trees at a certain point is a great token of honor and respect and a significant part of Mithila culture”, said noted author and social entrepreneur Dr Birbal Jha, who had sought an entry of the word in the dictionary.



Remarkably, the drive had pressed upon the government to acknowledge, pre-historic headdress on the one hand and awaken the masses to the need for cultural movement and safeguard the age-old tradition of wearing a paag on the other hand.The movement saw a tremendous response as more than a ten millions of volunteers came forward and registered their support for the social cause led by Dr Birbal Jha known as the ‘Youngest Living Legend of Mithila.



“The campaign ‘Paag for all’ aims at curbing social disparities, casteism and religious conflict. People irrespective of caste, creed and religion who live in Mithila or have their origins there are Maithils and they are easily identified with a single cultural identity – Mithila Paag bearing a strong resemblance to Pugg, Pagdi, Turban, Pheta, Safa, Skull-Cap and others as used in different states and regions “added revolutionary Dr Jha, better known for his social enterprise British Lingua with the slogan English for all.

The Government of India led by PM Narendra Modi issued postal stamp on Mithila Paag in 2017 in recognition of its value, public sentiments and demands made through the campaign by Mithilalok Foundation, a social organisation working for socio-economic and cultural development of the region.