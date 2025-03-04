Nepal passes E-Commerce Bill to regulate online trade

Nepal’s Parliament passed the Electronic Commerce Bill, giving confidence to consumers and creating a legal framework for regulating the country’s online trade. The bill proposes fines ranging from three lakh Nepali rupees to five lakh Nepali rupees, jail terms of three years, or both, depending on the severity of the cases.

The government of Nepal moved to enact the bill decades after e-commerce began in the Himalayan Nation. The draft bill was prepared in 2021 but stalled due to frequent government changes. The bill was registered in the National Assembly upper house by the then-Industry Minister Ramesh Rijal in July 2023.

According to the amended bill, micro and cottage entrepreneurs can also sell their goods and services using online platforms. The bill includes a refund policy for buyers if the purchased goods and services do not match the listed details, such as design, trademark, shape or picture, and weight.

According to the bill, e-commerce platforms must be registered in the electronic system of the Department of Commerce, Supplies, and Consumer Protection, and the department will conduct regular inspections to ensure this. Online businesses that fail to register face fines ranging from 10,000 Nepali rupees to 50,000 Nepali rupees. Now, an intermediary business platform’s agreement with sellers willing to sell goods using the online platform must be in two forms: written and online. To operate an e-commerce business, traders must establish an e-commerce platform and a dedicated section for customer grievances.

