Nepal: Hindu Community celebrates Janai Purnima today

WEB DESK

The Hindu Community of Nepal is celebrating Janai Purnima today. Janai Purnima is celebrated on full moon day during which devotees take a bath in holy rivers and ponds. Hindu men change their Janai which is a sacred thread worn around their bodies. People tie a yellow-red thread around their wrists as a protection charm.

Over 4,000 Devotees thronged the religious Gosaikunda Lake of Rasuwa district since the early morning today to observe the Janai Purnima festival bathing in holy water. The freshwater lake lies at an altitude of 14, 370 feet above sea level and is considered the abode of Shiv and Gauri.

Newari Community of the valley is also celebrating festival of Saparu also called as Gai Jatra in which they remember their ancestors. The festival is celebrated in honour of their immediate relatives who have died during the previous year. Children dress as cows and parade in the city. People believe that the gates of heaven for the dead are opened on this day, and the procession of Gaijatra will help their beloved to reach the gates of heaven if they march around the city for them.

Nepali people cook speciality of the day traditional cuisine kwaanti, which is hot soup made of nine different types of beans.