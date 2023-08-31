इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 08:48:33      انڈین آواز

Nepal: Hindu Community celebrates Janai Purnima today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Hindu Community of Nepal is celebrating Janai Purnima today. Janai Purnima is celebrated on full moon day during which devotees take a bath in holy rivers and ponds. Hindu men change their Janai which is a sacred thread worn around their bodies. People tie a yellow-red thread around their wrists as a protection charm.

Over 4,000 Devotees thronged the religious Gosaikunda Lake of Rasuwa district since the early morning today to observe the Janai Purnima festival bathing in holy water. The freshwater lake lies at an altitude of 14, 370 feet above sea level and is considered the abode of Shiv and Gauri.

Newari Community of the valley is also celebrating festival of Saparu also called as Gai Jatra in which they remember their ancestors. The festival is celebrated in honour of their immediate relatives who have died during the previous year. Children dress as cows and parade in the city. People believe that the gates of heaven for the dead are opened on this day, and the procession of Gaijatra will help their beloved to reach the gates of heaven if they march around the city for them.

Nepali people cook speciality of the day traditional cuisine kwaanti, which is hot soup made of nine different types of beans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

چھوٹے کاروباریوں کو روکاوٹ سے پاک قرض کی فراہمی

اے ایم اینبہت چھوٹی، چھوٹی اور اوسط درجے کی صنعتوں (ایم ایس ا ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO: Chandrayaan rover detects Sulphur, other elements on Moon

AMN The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the fi ...

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

@Powered By: Logicsart