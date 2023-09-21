इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2023 12:10:56      انڈین آواز

Nepal Electricity Authority exports power worth over Rs 5.43 billion to India

Nepal Electricity Authority exported power worth over Rs 5.43 billion to India in the first two months of the current fiscal year. In the first and second months of the fiscal year, NEA supplied electricity to India worth Rs 1.95 billion and 3.48 billion, respectively. The monthly average selling price was Rs 8.13 paisa per unit and Rs 12.27 paisa per unit respectively and the average rate of two months is Rs 10.37 paisa per unit. During the rainy season, the surplus power generated is exported to India on the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX). Around 110 megawatts of electricity has been exported to the Indian company NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited as per the mid-term electricity agreement. The Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power, India has allowed the import of 632 megawatts of electricity from Nepal.

