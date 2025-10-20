The Indian Awaaz

NCB Busts Illegal Alprazolam Lab in Ratlam, Seizes Over 13 kg of Psychotropic Drugs

Oct 20, 2025

In a major breakthrough against illicit drug manufacturing, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zonal Unit, has busted a clandestine laboratory engaged in the illegal preparation of a psychotropic substance Alprazolam at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The NCB in a statement said that the operation led to seizure of over 13. 7 kilogram Alprazolam, valued at approximately 3.44 crore rupees in illicit market. Large quantities of precursor chemicals and lab equipment were also recovered.

During the action, two individuals involved in the illicit manufacturing were also apprehended. The preliminary investigation reveals that both individuals used their pharmaceutical background and facilities to manufacture Alprazolam under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in violation of legal provisions.

