Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Amritsar Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau dismantled a drug diversion cartel through a four-month-long operation across four states, seizing drugs worth 547 crore rupees and arresting 15 people. In a social media post, Mr Shah congratulated the NCB, saying India is cracking down on drug cartels with ruthless aggression. He termed it a giant stride toward building a drug-free Bharat under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

