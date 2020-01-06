FreeCurrencyRates.com

Naveen Patnaik, Kiren Rijiju launch Khelo India University Games

HSB/ Bhubaneswar

In a significant move to promote culture and excellence in competitive sports, the first edition of Khelo India University Games was announced today by Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik along with union sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the launch

Odisha will host the event from 22 February 2020 to 1 March at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar

Khelo India University Games will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 different disciplines namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

Dutee Chand, one of the most celebrated athletes from Odisha, was also present at the launch ceremony event to unveil this inaugural edition’s logo and Games jersey. “This is a great platform for athletes who tend to give up sports after school due to the pressure of studies or lack of events to take part after age-group/ junior and sub-junior events.

A multi-discipline University Games will be a great fixture in the annual sports calendar, and it will give new hope to those who want to excel in sports. I thank the Government of India and SAI for taking up this initiative,” stated Dutee who also hails from the KIIT University.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Patnaik said “I am truly delighted to announce that the first edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar; a city which has gained the repute of being the Sports Capital of India.

I commend the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India for taking this initiative of having an annual sports event of this magnitude at the university level. I am sure the true spirit of sportsmanship will be showcased during this event. Odisha State Government and KIIT University will ensure all the participants will have a memorable experience during the event,”

“KIIT University is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure that will make competing for a great experience and I am hopeful the participating universities will enjoy the hospitality here and also experience our rich culture, heritage and white sand beaches in Odisha,” he added.

Mr Kiren Rijiju was of the view that the Khelo India University Games will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make India a superpower in sports.

The Khelo India University Games is yet another empowering initiative of Government of India that hopes to not only give a platform to young students to showcase their talent in sports but in the long run, it will develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like the Asian Games and Olympic Games,”

“I invite every sports-loving and talented young student to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence. Playing sport is also a great way to build one’s character and have a fitter body and mind,” he added.

Mr Pradhan, said “I am very delighted that the first edition of Khelo India University Games is being hosted in my home state. The people of Odisha are very passionate about sports and I am sure an event of this scale will inspire the future generation to take up sports as a career.

