AMN

Industrialist and former Congress MP Navin Jindal joined BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party leaders this evening. He had announced his resignation from Congress in social media earlier today.

Talking to media, Mr Jindal said he is fortunate to join the party and he will work hard to serve the nation.

Independant MLA from Haryana, Ranjit Singh Chautala has also joined BJP on Sunday