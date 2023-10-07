इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 01:42:58      انڈین آواز

National Tennis: Karan Singh shocks defending champion Manish Suresh Kumar 

Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Karan Singh (Haryana)   stunned defending champion Manish Sureshkumar (TN)  to setup a title clash with Siddharth Vishwakarma 

while in women’s section holder Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat will defend her title against Telangana’s Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

The 2018 champion Siddharth played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semi-finals on Friday. 

 In another semifinal Karan Singh overpowered Manish Sureshkumar 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in a closely contested match .

In the women’s singles category, Rashmikaa also won the semi-final match in straight sets as she defeated the No. 4 seed Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0 

 Earlier Vaidhee won against Sandeepti Rao (Haryana), who had retired due to an injury when the top seed was ahead by 5-2 in the first set.

Meanwhile, Manish and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (Telangana) won the men’s doubles title after defeating Nitin Kr. Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Vaidehee and Rashmikaa clinched the women’s doubles title as they beat Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) and Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Maharashtra’s Asmi Adkar won the girls U-18 doubles title with Riya Sachdeva of Delhi. The duo overcame Maya Rajeshwaran (Tamil Nadu) and Aakruti Sonkusare (Maharashtra) 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling battle. The boys U-18 doubles title went in the favour of Chair Warik (Maharashtra) and Rushil Khosla (UP), who defeated Satwik Murali Kollepalli (Andhra Pradesh) & Keshav Goel (West Bengal) 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets.

However, Samarth Sahita (Maharashtra) stunned second seed Cahir Warik in the boys singles U-18 category with a 6-2, 6-4 victory. 

