Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest amidst huge crowd of supporters

AMN / Ghazipur

Messiah for many and don for some, the Ex MLA Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest on Saturday. Mukhtar Ansari’s funeral procession was taken to the cemetery amidst a huge crowd of supporters and tight security. Mukhtar Ansari was buried in Kalibagh graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad (Ghazipur) with heavy police security arrangements. Mukhtar Ansari’s grave is next to his father Subhanullah Ansari. Mukhtar Ansari’s body was laid to rest in the presence of his family members.

Allegation of giving him ‘slow poison’ in Banda jail

Amid questions being raised on the death of Mukhtar Ansari, a magisterial inquiry was ordered on Friday. Ansari’s family has alleged that he was given ‘slow poison’ in Banda jail, due to which he died. Amid security alert in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem of the body at Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda. However, even the post mortem report has not been made public. But initially it was said that Mukhtar Ansari died due to a heart attack.

The dead body was sent in a convoy of 24 vehicles.

After the postmortem was conducted by a group of doctors at Banda Medical College, Mukhtar Ansari’s body was taken to his ancestral residence in Mohammadabad Yusufpur in Ghazipur district. The convoy of 26 vehicles left for Ghazipur on Friday evening at quarter to five. Mukhtar’s lawyer Naseem Haider, who was present in the convoy, said that Ansari’s body was handed over to his younger son Omar Ansari, daughter-in-law Nikhat Ansari and two cousins. For security reasons, 24 vehicles of police officers were in the convoy and two vehicles belonged to Ansari’s family.

Magistrate inquiry order

According to the order issued by Banda Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bhagwan Das Gupta, Garima Singh Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) has been appointed as the investigating officer to investigate the case. According to the order, a request was made by Senior Superintendent District Jail Banda on March 28 to nominate an officer for the judicial inquiry into the death of Mukhtar Ansari. The CJM has sought the investigation report from the appointed investigating officer within a month. Before this, Director General (Prisons) SN Sabat said that there will be a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Mukhtar Ansari was taken from Banda District Jail to Rani Durgavati Medical College after his health deteriorated on Thursday, where he died of a heart attack. Mukhtar’s family had accused Ansari of giving him slow poison in jail. Ghazipur MP and Mukhtar’s elder brother Afzal Ansari had said on Tuesday, “Mukhtar had told that he was poisoned about 40 days ago and recently perhaps it was done again on March 19 or 22, after which His condition is bad.” Afzal had said that on March 21, on the day of digital hearing of a case in the Barabanki court, Mukhtar’s lawyer had filed an application in the court, alleging that his client had been given ‘slow poison’ in jail, Due to which his condition is worsening.