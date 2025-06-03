Mt. Kanchanjungha joint expedition gives new heights to Nepal-India relations, says Nepal’s Def Min

WEB DESK

Nepal’s Defence Minister Man Bir Rai has expressed confidence that the Nepal-India Joint Mt. Kanchanjungha expedition will help further strengthen and take the relations between the two countries to a new height.

The expedition team members handed over the expedition flag to Defence Minister Rai and Chief of General Staff, Nirmal Thapa at Nepalese Army headquarters. The team comprised 10 Nepali Army and five Indian Army personnel, who successfully climbed Mt Kanchanjungha on May 19th and 20th of last month.

This was the first time that the joint team of Nepali army and Indian Army climbed Mt Kanchanjungha. The ‘Flag off ceremony’ was held in presence of Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on April 3, 2025. Earlier, Nepali Army and Indian Army had jointly scaled the Sagarmatha in 2003 and 2013.