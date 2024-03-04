इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2024 07:19:19      انڈین آواز
MPs and MLAs don’t have immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to cast vote in legislature: Supreme Court

AMN / WEB DESK

Supreme Court has ruled that MPs and MLAs do not enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or cast a vote in the legislature. A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud unanimously overruled the 1998 verdict delivered by a five-judge bench in the JMM bribery case by which MPs and MLAs were granted immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or vote in the legislature.

The apex court said, bribery is not protected by parliamentary privileges and the interpretation of the 1998 verdict is contrary to Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution. Articles 105 and 194 deal with the powers and privileges of MPs and MLAs in Parliament and legislative assemblies. Supreme Court said that bribery is not immune under the articles as it erodes probity in public life.

