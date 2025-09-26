Microsoft Cancels Some Services to Israeli Military Over Alleged Use of Cloud for Surveillance

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 8:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

American tech giant Microsoft has cancelled some services of the Israeli military amid concerns of violations of terms. According to Company President Brad Smith, the Israeli military is using the firm’s cloud computing software to spy on millions of Palestinians.

The company alleged that Unit 8200, the Israeli military’s elite cyber warfare uses Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform to store phone call data obtained through mass surveillance in war-torn Gaza and the occupied West Bank.