Mexico: 7 Killed in Plane Crash

Dec 16, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seven people were killed after a small aircraft crashed in the municipality of San Mateo Atenco State. Local authorities said the crash occurred yesterday in an industrial area around 5.7 kilometres from Toluca International Airport, a key aviation hub in the Toluca Valley. According to the officials, 10 people were on board the aircraft, including the pilot and co-pilot. The victims have not yet been identified. The crash is under investigation. The state civil protection agency said on social media that hours after the crash, only seven bodies had been recovered. The plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire.

