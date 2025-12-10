The Indian Awaaz

Meesho Soars on Market Debut; Aequs and Vidya Wires See Muted to Mild Gains

Dec 10, 2025
Meesho IPO

BIZ DESK

Shares of Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires made their market debut on Wednesday, delivering sharply divergent outcomes despite strong investor interest during their IPOs. The listings came on a day when overall market sentiment remained cautious, but appetite for select new-age and manufacturing plays continued to drive primary market activity.

Meesho delivered the day’s most striking debut, posting 53% listing gains. The stock opened at ₹162.50 on the NSE, a 46% premium over its issue price of ₹111, and at ₹161.20 on the BSE, up 45.2%. Buying interest remained firm through the session, with the stock closing at ₹170.20 on the BSE and ₹170.09 on the NSE, reflecting sustained confidence in the company’s asset-light e-commerce model and its improving profitability metrics.

In contrast, aerospace components maker Aequs listed with a 22% gain, indicating healthy demand for precision manufacturing and defence-linked businesses, which continue to attract long-term institutional interest. Wire manufacturer Vidya Wires saw only a 2% listing gain, signalling selective investor enthusiasm within the industrials theme.

Analysts noted that the mixed outcomes underscore a shift toward valuation discipline, even as well-positioned digital and specialty manufacturing firms continue to draw strong IPO traction.

