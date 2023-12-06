‘Matiri Diwas’ marking recognition to Bangladesh by India celebrated in Dhaka

AMN

The 52nd anniversary of ‘Maitri Diwas’ marking the recognition granted to Bangladesh by India in 1971 was celebrated in Dhaka on Wednesday, 6th December. The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Mrs Manu Verma inaugurated the celebration.



Speaking on the occasion High Commissioner Pranya Verma said that the decision to observe December 6 as ‘Maitri Diwas’ was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021. He said that the day gives an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 52 years of India- Bangladesh partnership and the promise for the future.



High Commissioner Verma described India-Bangladesh friendship as rooted in the shared sacrifices of 1971 and fostered by strong ties of history, language and culture. He reiterated that India accords the highest priority to its relationship with Bangladesh, and will always stand ready to walk together with the people of Bangladesh on the road to greater prosperity and success.



The celebrations concluded with the wonderful performances of famous band ‘Joler Gaan’ led by celebrated musician and vocalist Rahul Anand and other Bangladeshi cultural troupes.

Liberation war fighters, celebrities from the Film, art and cultural background, members from civil society, media, dignitaries, and other prominent people took part in the event organised by the High Commission of India in Dhaka.