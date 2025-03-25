Market March 25: Sensex adds 32pts, Nifty ends at 23,668; IT shares outshine

The benchmark domestic equity indices ended nearly flat in a volatile trade Tuesday but managed to settle in positive territory for the seventh consecutive session. The broader market indices at the BSE closed with deep cuts amid profit-booking. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, rose marginally by 33 points to close at 78,017.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 added 10 points to settle at 23,669.The NSE Nifty50 also settled on a flat note at 23,668.65, up marginally by 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent. The index traded in the range of 23,869.60–23,627.55 on Tuesday.

Among the 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex, 20 settled in the red, dragged down by Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India (SBI), with losses extending up to 5.57 per cent. Conversely, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers, ending higher by up to 3.32 per cent.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices snapped their 5-day winning streaks and settled down by over 1 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index settled higher by 1.32 per cent, led by Persistent Systems and Coforge, which ended with gains of over 2 per cent each.

In the Forex market, the rupee today depreciated by 12 paise to close at 85 rupees and 76 paise against the US dollar. In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading at 88,130 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was trading at 99,280 rupees per kilogram a short while ago. Brent Crude was trading at 73 dollars and 54 cents per barrel. WTI Crude oil was trading at 69 dollars and 64 cents per barrel when reports last came in.