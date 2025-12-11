María Corina Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

AMN/ WEB DESK

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared in public for the first time in 11 months, when she waved to supporters at a hotel in Norway’s capital today morning, hours after her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf yesterday.

Machado, winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has been in hiding and hasn’t been seen in public. when she was briefly detained after joining supporters in a protest early this year in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital.

Just before the ceremony, the Venezuelan opposition leader sent a voice message saying she was safe and on her way to the Norwegian capital, but would not make it to the ceremony at the City Hall in time.

Prominent Latin American figures attended the ceremony, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña showed solidarity with Machado.

The Nobel Institute awarded Machado the prize for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.