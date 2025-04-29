Many global leaders express solidarity and support to India on Pahalgam terror attack

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today spoke to the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Panama, Somalia, Slovenia, and Guyana and discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. During his talks with the Greece Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, both leaders discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Dr S Jaishankar lauded Greece’s strong stance against cross-border terrorism. He thanked the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos for his call of support and solidarity in the face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. He also thanked Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

During his talks with the Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, both leaders discussed bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Mr. Jaishankar commended Somalia’s stand to resolutely oppose terrorism in all forms and manifestations. The Minister discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations while having a conversation with the Guyana Foreign Minister, M Hugh Hilton Todd.

