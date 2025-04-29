Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Many global leaders express solidarity and support to India on Pahalgam terror attack

Apr 29, 2025
Many global leaders express solidarity and support to India on Pahalgam terror attack

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today spoke to the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Panama, Somalia, Slovenia, and Guyana and discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. During his talks with the Greece Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, both leaders discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Dr S Jaishankar lauded Greece’s strong stance against cross-border terrorism. He thanked the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos for his call of support and solidarity in the face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. He also thanked Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
During his talks with the Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali, both leaders discussed bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Mr. Jaishankar commended Somalia’s stand to resolutely oppose terrorism in all forms and manifestations. The Minister discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations while having a conversation with the Guyana Foreign Minister, M Hugh Hilton Todd.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: 75% of imported vehicles sold amid high demand

Apr 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kamla Persad-Bissessar serves second term as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Apr 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mark Carney continues as Prime Minister of Canada following party’s win in general elections

Apr 29, 2025

You missed

Media OTHER TOP STORIES

Word Choices Matter: “Terrorist” vs “Militant” in Coverage of Pahalgam Attack

30 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत की शिक्षा प्रणाली को 21वीं सदी की आवश्यकताओं के अनुसार आधुनिक बनाया जा रहा : PM Modi

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने पाकिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री ख्वाजा आसिफ का एक्स अकाउंट किया ब्लॉक 

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian, European markets show mixed trend

29 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!