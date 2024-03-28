Mahrashtra: Actor Govinda joins Shinde Sena: ‘Back to politics after 14-year

AMN

Bollywood actor Govinda made his political comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Govinda joined Shiv Sena at Balasaheb Bhavan after meeting the Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Govinda may contest from the North-West Mumbai seat on Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) ticket, challenging Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar.

“Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become Chief Minister,” the actor said, adding he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jayant Patil took a jibe Govinda for joining the Shinde camp.

“He is not a popular actor. Eknath Shinde should have taken an actor who has popularity. He should have taken a good actor. I think Eknath Shinde does not watch movies. If he would be watching movies, he would know who is a better actor,” Patil said.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha election, Govinda contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha under the Congress banner. He defeated the senior BJP leader, Ram Naik.

However, Govinda later parted ways with the Congress party and politics, deciding not to contest elections in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.