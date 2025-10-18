The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Police Arrest Seven in Rs 58 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

Oct 18, 2025

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 12:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In connection with the digital arrest scam involving 58 crore rupees, the Maharashtra Police have arrested seven people linked to the fraud. Maharashtra Cyber, the state’s nodal agency for tackling cybercrime, revealed that the masterminds behind the scam used over 6,500 fake bank accounts, spread across 13 layers, to launder the stolen money. These accounts were opened under the names of bogus companies. The case was registered by Maharashtra Cyber after a 72-year-old businessman from Mumbai reported that he had been digitally arrested and defrauded of a large sum of money.

Digital arrest is an emerging form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers or government officials and threaten victims over audio or video calls. They virtually detain the victims and coerce them into transferring money.

In the case of the 72-year-old businessman, the fraudsters conducted fake court proceedings and police interrogations over video calls, tricking him into transferring 58.13 crore rupees over 40 days, wiping out his entire life savings. 

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat CM forms new Cabinet; Harsh Sanghvi Sworn in as Dy CM

Oct 17, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Zubeen Garg death Probe: Singapore police to meet Assam SIT team on Oct 21

Oct 16, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

In Andhra Pradesh PM performs Pooja at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

Oct 16, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India’s Kiran Navgire scores fastest century in women’s T20 cricket in 34 balls

18 October 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exclusive Diwali 2025 Offers

18 October 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Bihar: Nomination Process Concludes for First Phase of Elections

18 October 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Police Arrest Seven in Rs 58 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

18 October 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments