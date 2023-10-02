Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi addresses public rally in Gwalior

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and said that so many development works have been inaugurated on Monday. He said that whatever work any government does in a year, our government did it in one day.

The Prime Minister said that these new industrial start-ups including in Indore and Ujjain will create thousands of new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has faith in the double engine government because double engine means double development. He said that our government has brought Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to among the top 10 states, adding that now we want to take it to among the top three states.

Referring to India’s growing influence in the world, Mr. Modi said that the whole world is singing the praises of India. Stating that the world is seeing its future in India, he said that in nine years the country has become the fifth largest economy of the world and it is my guarantee that in the next term we will be among the three best economies of the world. He said, the opposition is engaged in dividing people on caste lines, glorifying one family and corruption.

Referring to the fulfillment of promises by the BJP government, the Prime Minister said that when I guaranteed permanent houses, 4 crore houses have been built so far.

Mr. Modi said that by registering the houses of PM Awas Yojana in the name of women, they have become millionaires. He said that now women should guarantee that they will educate the child well and teach him/her some skill.

Describing women empowerment as the need of the country, Mr. Modi said that women empowerment is not a vote bank politics but a campaign to empower women power and change the society. Nari Vandana Law is a strong step in this direction,he added.

Referring to the initiatives of the BJP government for the welfare of the downtrodden and backward sections of the society, the Prime Minister asked whether anyone had heard the name Divyang before 2014. Our government provided them assistive devices and today it has become an international level disabled institute in Gwalior.

He said that no one thinks about small farmers and millets producing farmers, we gave them Kisan Samman Nidhi and delivered ShreeAnn to the world. Mr Modi said that Vishwakarma Yojana has given new energy to the people doing small works because their loans are being guaranteed by the Central Government.