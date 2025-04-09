Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Lauds Uzbek Scholars for Promoting Hindi & Sanskrit

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today appreciated the scholars of Uzbekistan for their deep interest in and understanding of Indian languages, including Hindi and Sanskrit. He said that the Uzbek scholars have not only learnt Indian languages but have also expressed it through their thoughts and literature.

Mr Birla made these remarks while interacting with Indologists and students pursuing the Hindi language at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, today. The speaker highlighted that over 600 students are learning Hindi and are having a deep appreciation for Indian language and culture in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Mr Birla stated that scholars and students, through their teaching and research works, have strengthened the historic relationship between India and Uzbekistan.

On the other hand, the Lok Sabha Speaker today also held bilateral talks with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Nurdinjon Ismoilov. Mr Birla is on a visit to Uzbekistan as head of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) for the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly. On the occasion, Mr Birla highlighted the transparency and effectiveness of India’s electoral management system. He stressed that successfully conducting such a large-scale electoral process with transparency reflects India’s effective electoral management system.