Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Calls for Collective Action to Build Greener India

Oct 25, 2025
Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today called for collective action to build a cleaner and greener India. He said that for Indians, respect for the environment is not merely a belief but an integral part of life.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of revolutionary Sohan Singh in New Delhi, the Lok Sabha speaker added that Indian traditions, scriptures, and folklore have consistently emphasized harmony between humans and nature. Highlighting the importance of environmental conservation,

Mr. Birla said that human activities have been the principal cause of ecological imbalance. He suggested that as a nation, India must come together with renewed determination to protect and preserve the environment for future generations. The Lok Sabha speaker also paid tribute to revolutionary Sohan Singh.

