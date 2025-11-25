Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks Youth to Learn Contribute to India’s Development

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged young generation to understand the process of the making of the Constitution and its fundamental principles in depth, and to actively contribute to the resolve of making India a developed nation. Mr. Birla was addressing a programme organized on the occasion of ‘Constitution Day’ at a private university in Jaipur today. He said that the spirit of collective contribution is inherent in the Constitution, and without collective efforts, the dream of building a developed nation cannot be fulfilled.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that democratic values have deep roots in our traditions. He said the Constitution emerged after long and detailed discussions on each subject and even at that time, many writers and thinkers believed that democracy would not succeed in India, but democracy steadily flourished in the country. He said that the younger generation must read the debates that took place during the drafting of the Constitution.

With this purpose, ‘Know Your Constitution’ programmes are being organized on university and college campuses. Mr. Birla highlighted that Indian youth have made significant contributions to the economic, social, and technological development of many developed countries around the world. He added that today the entire world is looking towards India, and solutions to many global challenges are emerging from India.