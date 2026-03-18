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PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Extends Tenure of JPC on ‘One Nation, One Election’

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 4:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Lok Sabha has extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the legislation related to one nation, one election, until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon session, 2026. The bill seeks to introduce simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. The Chairman of the committee, P.P. Chaudhary, moved the motion to extend the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The motion was adopted by a voice vote in the House.

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