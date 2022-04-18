FreeCurrencyRates.com

19 Apr 2022

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande to be next chief of Indian Army

Staff Reporter

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as the next Chief of Indian Army. The 29th Army Chief will be the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane who is scheduled to complete his 28-month tenure on 30th of April.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lieutenant General Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. Lt. General Manoj Pande commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his 39-year military career, Lt. General Pande has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along LoC, a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the northeast. He was the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before he took charge of the Eastern Command.

