Legendary English Umpire Dickie Bird Passes Away at 91

Legendary umpire Harold Dickie Bird of England passed away in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, England today. He was 92. His long-time club, Yorkshire, confirmed his death stating that he died peacefully at home. In a statement Yorkshire said, Mr. Bird leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy and a legion of admirers across generations.

The most loved umpire in the history of cricket, Dickie was known as much for his fine decisions. He was born on 19th April 1933 at Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. Dickie umpired in 66 Tests, 69 One-day Internationals, and seven Women’s ODIs during an international career spanning from 1973 to 1996.

A right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, Dickie played 93 First-class games for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, scoring three thousand 314 runs, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries. After ending his playing career, Dickie Bird coached Plymouth College between 1966 and 1968, and in Johannesburg in 1968 and 1969.

Dickie Bird travelled all over the cricketing world to officiate matches and earned the respect of the players and administrators. He was famously reluctant to raise his finger for lbw appeals – several of his decisions would have been quickly overturned in the age of DRS.