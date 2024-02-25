Leaders from Ladakh discuss thier demands with officials from Ministry of Home Affairs

Staff Reporter

Leaders from Ladakh have expressed satisfaction over their meeting discussing Ladakh’s four-point demands with the officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi yesterday.

Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman of Apex Body Leh and Sajad Hussain, a Member of the committee from Kargil stated in a press briefing that the two-hour meeting concluded positively, with MHA agreeing to hold further discussions within a few days to reach conclusions. They highlighted that MHA officials extensively discussed Ladakh’s demands, including the declaration of Sixth Scheduled status, statehood, Public Service Commission for Ladakh, and related issues such as separate cadre creation and age relaxation in recruitment and promotions.

To address Ladakh’s demands, the Centre had formed high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitinayand Rai and later a nine-member subcommittee to assess the demands submitted by the high-powered committee. This meeting marked the second round of talks between Ladakhi leaders and the Centre after the initial official meeting on December 4 last year.