इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2024 12:53:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Leaders from Ladakh discuss thier demands with officials from Ministry of Home Affairs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Leaders from Ladakh have expressed satisfaction over their meeting discussing Ladakh’s four-point demands with the officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi yesterday.

Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman of Apex Body Leh and Sajad Hussain, a Member of the committee from Kargil stated in a press briefing that the two-hour meeting concluded positively, with MHA agreeing to hold further discussions within a few days to reach conclusions. They highlighted that MHA officials extensively discussed Ladakh’s demands, including the declaration of Sixth Scheduled status, statehood, Public Service Commission for Ladakh, and related issues such as separate cadre creation and age relaxation in recruitment and promotions.

To address Ladakh’s demands, the Centre had formed high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitinayand Rai and later a nine-member subcommittee to assess the demands submitted by the high-powered committee. This meeting marked the second round of talks between Ladakhi leaders and the Centre after the initial official meeting on December 4 last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart