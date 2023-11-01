इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 04:08:00      انڈین آواز

Ladakh has tremendous potential for spiritual tourism: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu today attended a civic reception hosted in her honour in Leh. She is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh. Speaking on the occasion, the President thanked the people of Ladakh for the warm welcome on her first visit as the President of India. President said a new era of progress, peace, and prosperity has begun. There has been a massive change in infrastructure development, e-governance, healthcare, housing, women’s empowerment, tribal outreach, and inclusive development.

The President said that the people of Ladakh are also moving forward with enthusiasm towards making India a developed nation by the year 2047. She expressed confidence that the people of Ladakh will continue to march ahead together on the path of peace, progress, and patriotism. Emphasizing that there was a need to continuously strengthen Ladakh, she said that the growth history of Ladakh since 2019 is an example of remarkable economic progress and inclusive development. President also interacted with the members of local tribal groups and women’s self-help groups in Leh.

On the occasion, she said that the self-help groups were playing an important role in the socio-economic empowerment of women in Ladakh and enabling them to take control of their lives. The government has implemented key reforms and initiatives for the transformation of tribal society, and our focus is on holistic development to provide new strengths and capabilities to the community. 

Earlier, in his welcome address, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Dr. B. D. Mishra said that the president’s life had been inspirational. She has devoted her life to empowering deprived sections of society and the socio-economic empowerment of women, providing them with confidence and a sense of self-esteem. Her vision and ideals will continue to guide the world’s largest democracy.

