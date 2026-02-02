The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Violating Lok Sabha Rules

Feb 2, 2026

Last Updated on February 2, 2026 11:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks, saying Mr Gandhi has broken the rules of the House and he should apologise to the Nation. Mr Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the Indian Armed Forces are uncalled for.

He said the Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House and debate in the House should be held according to the laws. He further added that despite the ruling, the leader of opposition remained adamant to raise this issue in the house which is unfortunate.

Rijiju also said right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity is not clearly mentioned.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–US Trade Ties Get Boost as Trump Cuts Tariffs on Indian Goods to 18%: PM Modi

Feb 3, 2026
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India and US agree on trade deal, tariffs reduced to 18%, says Trump

Feb 2, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 02: Sensex, Nifty Stage Strong Rebound After Budget Shock; Power, Auto Lead Recovery

Feb 2, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

مودی–ٹرمپ مذاکرات کے بعد ہندوستان کو تجارتی محاذ پر بڑی کامیابی

3 February 2026 12:46 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

भारत–अमेरिका व्यापार संबंधों में बड़ा मोड़: ‘मेड इन इंडिया’ पर टैरिफ घटकर 18%,

3 February 2026 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–US Trade Ties Get Boost as Trump Cuts Tariffs on Indian Goods to 18%: PM Modi

3 February 2026 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

India and US agree on trade deal, tariffs reduced to 18%, says Trump

2 February 2026 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments