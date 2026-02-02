Kiren Rijiju Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Violating Lok Sabha Rules

Last Updated on February 2, 2026 11:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks, saying Mr Gandhi has broken the rules of the House and he should apologise to the Nation. Mr Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against the Indian Armed Forces are uncalled for.

He said the Speaker has given a ruling that articles from magazines or newspapers cannot be quoted in the House and debate in the House should be held according to the laws. He further added that despite the ruling, the leader of opposition remained adamant to raise this issue in the house which is unfortunate.

Rijiju also said right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity is not clearly mentioned.