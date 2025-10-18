Kerala Hospital Introduces ‘Wellness Houseboat’ for Patients

Last Updated on October 17, 2025 11:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Asha Ramachandran

In a first across the world, a houseboat ride forms part of treatment of patients in a hospital in Kerala. Aster Medcity, a quarternary care facility, located in Kochi, Kerala, has a houseboat ride for its patients and medical tourists as part of its patient care.

Recuperating patients, usually at the end of their hospital stay, are treated to this unique houseboat experience along with their caregivers and families. An hour-long ride along the Periyar river, which forms the hospital’s waterfront, gives the patients a chance to relax amidst the natural beauty that the river offers. A medical team accompanies the patients, who continue to receive treatment on board.

“This is a complimentary service and is part of our wellness programme,” Aster India Vice-President, Dr Farhan Yasin, told a group of visiting journalists from across the country, at the end of a national health journalists summit organized by Ernakulam Press Club and Aster Medcity.

The hospital also hosts company and team-building activities on their houseboats. It is not a standard tourist destination like the houseboats in other Kerala backwaters, but rather an initiative by the hospital to provide a serene experience for patients, their families, or staff.

The houseboat initiative was launched in September 2022 on the occasion of World Tourism Day. It was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ashraf Shikhaliyev. “Kerala gives much importance to medical tourism and the new initiative is conceived in line with ‘Rethink Tourism’,” Dr Farhan Yasin had said at the inaugural. “It will enhance the medical tourism experience of foreigners seeking treatment here.”

Taking a ride on the houseboat, the visiting media persons viewed the calm ambience of the Periyar River, which was lined by lush greenery interspersed by traditional houses. Chinese fishing nets were hoisted, waiting for sunset before beginning their daily work. As the sun set and a light rain began pattering on the houseboat’s roof, the whole landscape transformed magically. It was Mother Nature at her very best. And one could see what this calming effect could do to ailing or recuperating patients.

Aster Medcity

Set in a 40-acre waterfront campus, boasting a well-laid out garden, Aster Medcity is an 800-bed quarternary care facility. Conceived by its Chairman Dr Azad Moopen, the centre has been delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost through its Centres of Excellence and a multi-speciality hospital since 2014.

A quaternary care facility is a highly specialized, advanced-level healthcare center that provides the most complex medical services, often for rare or difficult conditions. These facilities offer experimental medicine, unique diagnostic procedures, and advanced surgical techniques not available elsewhere. They are typically large teaching hospitals or specialized centres and often require patients to travel long distances for treatment.

Over the years, Aster Medcity has evolved into a medical destination, attracting not just patients from across the world but nurturing talent to provide a holistic treatment with a multi-disciplinary approach. The hospital constantly upgrades its technology as well as fosters research and education.