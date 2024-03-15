FreeCurrencyRates.com

Karnataka: Former CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

AMN / WEB DESK

The Karnataka government on Friday announced the handover of the investigation of the case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The order for this transfer was issued by the office of Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police, Alok Mohan. 

According to Sadashivanagar police, the BJP stalwart has been booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354-A of the IPC.

Police sources said the girl’s mother had, in the past, lodged over 50 complaints against various people, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar, and his staff, for allegedly manhandling her and abusing her.

