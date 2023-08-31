इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2023 07:17:05      انڈین آواز

J&K: Three died in fire huts at village Bingara,Ramban

THree persons including two children were charred to death while two others were critically injured when fire engulfed three temporary huts they were staying in at village Bingara in Hummer Dhok in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir last night. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the injured were shifted to PHC Ukheral and the police was investing the cause of fire. Soon after the incident was reported, the rescue teams and police reached the spot to look into the matter. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident.

