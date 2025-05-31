J&K: COAS General Dwivedi visits forward areas & posts along LoC in Rajouri district

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday to assess the operational preparedness of units deployed in the region.

During the visit General Dwivedi was briefed by formation Commanders on the prevailing security situation and operational dynamics along the LoC. The comprehensive briefing provided an in-depth overview of the strategic environment and challenges in this critical border area.

Interacting with the troops, the Army Chief lauded their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor, commending all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering resolve under demanding conditions.

General Dwivedi stressed the vital importance of maintaining a high state of vigilance and readiness amid the ever-evolving security landscape. He reiterated the need for agility, adaptability, and institutional resilience to counter emerging threats effectively. The visit reflects the Army’s continued focus on strengthening border security and supporting the morale of frontline troops tasked with safeguarding national sovereignty.