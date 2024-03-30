Jharkhand stands with Delhi CM says Kalpana Soren after meeting Sunita Kejriwal

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal in New Delhi at the latter’s residence today, extending her party’s support to her and the jailed Delhi chief minister.

Kalpana arrived in Delhi on Saturday to participate in the INDIA bloc’s mega rally against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. Top leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold a rally in Delhi on Sunday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, making him the first sitting chief minister in history to be arrested and jailed. On Thursday, his ED remand was extended till April 1 by Delhi Rouse Avenue court.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Sunita, Kalpana said what happened in Jharkhand a few months ago was happening in New Delhi now.

“My husband Hemant Soren was sent to jail. Now Arvind sir has been arrested. So I came to meet Sunita ma’am to share our grief. We discussed that now we will have to take our fight ahead in which she will support us and Jharkhand will support Arvind sir,” Kalpana said.

Kalpana also met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders.

Hemant was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with an alleged land scam. Before his arrest, he resigned from the chief minister post.