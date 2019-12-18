FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jharkhand polls: Campaigning for final phase ends

Campaigning for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand ended today.

Sixteen constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region will go to polls in this phase on Friday.

In five assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara campaigning ended at 3 PM due to security reasons. In the remaining 11 seats, campaigning concluded at 5 PM.

Star campaigners of political parties, including BJP, Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and AJSU, made the last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

Addressing an election meeting at Sarath in Deoghar, Executive President of BJP JP Nadda said if the party is voted to power a committee would be constituted to give additional reservation quota to OBCs, without affecting the existing reservation given to SC/STs.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Arjun Munda said the speed of development will be further stepped up if the BJP is voted to power again in Jharkhand.

Sharing dias with JMM and RJD leader in Pakur, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadera alleged that BJP leaders are making false promises before people of Jharkhand. Accusing Raghubar Das government, she said, tribals were deprived from their land right.

BJP leaders Babul Supriyo in Jamtara and Ravi Kishan in Godda held roadshows. JMM President Shibu Soren said, interests of tribal communities were ignored during the BJP rule. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha President Babulal Marandi assured people that his government will establish industries in Jharkhand.

AJSU President Sudesh Kumar Mahto said, his government will fill up vacant government posts immediately and allowance will be given to unemployed youth.

Leaders of RJD and the Left parties also addressed election rallies in support of their party candidates.

