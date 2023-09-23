इंडियन आवाज़     23 Sep 2023 07:00:07      انڈین آواز

JD(S) joins BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 General Elections

The Janata Dal (Secular) has joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of next year’s General Elections. The announcement was made yesterday after, senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi.

BJP president JP Nadda has expressed happiness that JD(S) has decided to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a social media post, he said that this would strengthen the NDA and the vision of PM Narendra Modi for a new and strong India. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the State, while the JD(S) won only one.

