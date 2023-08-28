इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2023 02:41:14      انڈین آواز

Japanese forces and US marines to hold joint Resolute Dragon drills on Taiwan-facing islands in the East China Sea

WEB DESK

The Japanese armed forces and the US marines will, for the first time ever, hold joint Resolute Dragon drills on the Taiwan-facing islands in the East China Sea in October. According to a Japanese newspaper, Sankei Shimbun, reported that the exercise will be held due to China’s increasing military activity in the area. 

According to the newspaper, a total of about 2,320 servicemen are expected to participate in the exercises scheduled to take place between the islands of Okinawa and Kyushu. The Resolute Dragon series of exercises have been held since 2021. Previously, they were held on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, and the northeast of the country’s main island of Honshu.

