Japan Automakers set to roll out electric models of motorbike in India

Feb 5, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Japanese motorbike companies are planning a range of new electric models for India, the world’s biggest motorcycle market. They’re hoping to tap into rising demand, which is being fueled by government subsidies, according to NHK .

Honda Motor commands a roughly 25-percent share of the market. It plans to start selling India-specific electrics in the 50cc and 110cc categories this month. That includes a model with replaceable batteries.

Honda is also aiming to boost local production with the launch of a factory dedicated to electrics in 2028.

Suzuki Motor’s market share in India is about 5 percent. It plans to roll out a locally-produced 125cc-class electric model in April.
Yamaha Motor is also making moves. In January last year, it invested in a US electric-motorbike maker that produces and sells models in India.

Tokyo-based research firm MarkLines says there were 17.5 million motorbike sales in India in 2023, and electrics accounted for only 5 percent.

The Indian government is offering subsidies on electric models in a bid to raise that figure to 80 percent by 2030. The campaign is part of an effort to tackle air pollution.

