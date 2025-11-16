Jaishankar Meets Qatar’s Amir, Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Ties

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar called on Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Sunday. Dr. Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the commitment to stronger India-Qatar relations. The Foreign Minister valued Amir of Qatar’s guidance on expanding collaboration and exploring new opportunities.

Dr Jaishankar also met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha. In a social media post, the foreign minister informed that they both exchanged views on developments in the West Asia, as well as broader regional and global issues. Dr Jaishankar expressed happiness over his meetings and said that the discussions covered key aspects of the Strategic Partnership, including energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people connections.