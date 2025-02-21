Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar Holds Trilateral Talks with Australia, France; Engages with EU, Angola, Ireland at G20 Meet

Feb 21, 2025
EAM Jaishankar Holds Trilateral Talks with Australia, France; Engages with EU, Angola, Ireland at G20 Meet

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the India-Australia-France trilateral meeting in Johannesburg. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said the three countries have shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and the potential to strengthen each other’s position. He added that he appreciated the ideas put forward in the trilateral and looks forward to realising them in practical ways.

The External Affairs Minister also met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. They discussed India-EU ties, developments in Europe, the Ukraine conflict, and other global issues. Dr. Jaishankar said he looks forward to welcoming the EU Commission and the EU College to India soon. He also met the Foreign Minister of Angola, Amb. Tete Antonio, and discussed bilateral cooperation and India-Africa ties. Dr. Jaishankar also had a quick chat with his Ireland counterpart, Simon Harris.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh pays tributes to historic language movement heroes

Feb 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Students to form new Political Party on February 26

Feb 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s loyalist Kash Patel elected as FBI Director

Feb 21, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India Falls to Germany 0-4 in FIH Pro League Clash

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Champions Trophy: India outclass Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Group A clash

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Dip by $2.54 Billion After 3 Weeks of Growth: RBI

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Deputy Governor Warns Against Excessive Borrowing & Market Euphoria

22 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!