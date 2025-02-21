Jaishankar Holds Trilateral Talks with Australia, France; Engages with EU, Angola, Ireland at G20 Meet

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot at the India-Australia-France trilateral meeting in Johannesburg. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said the three countries have shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and the potential to strengthen each other’s position. He added that he appreciated the ideas put forward in the trilateral and looks forward to realising them in practical ways.

The External Affairs Minister also met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. They discussed India-EU ties, developments in Europe, the Ukraine conflict, and other global issues. Dr. Jaishankar said he looks forward to welcoming the EU Commission and the EU College to India soon. He also met the Foreign Minister of Angola, Amb. Tete Antonio, and discussed bilateral cooperation and India-Africa ties. Dr. Jaishankar also had a quick chat with his Ireland counterpart, Simon Harris.