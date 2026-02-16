Jaishankar holds conversation with Chairman of Munich Security Conference in Germany

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 12:26 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a conversation with the Chairman of Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, in Germany today. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said the Munich Security Conference 2026 provided a good opportunity to present views and exchange perspectives.

Dr Jaishankar also met his Romanian counterpart, Oana-Silvia Țoiu, on the sidelines of the Conference. Both Ministers reviewed India-Romania bilateral ties and agreed to realise its potential more fully.

The External Affairs Minister also held a meeting with the leader of the Christian Democratic Union in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn and his team. He appreciated their support for the deepening India-Germany relations and also exchanged views on contemporary global developments.

Dr Jaishankar met with CEO of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen. He appreciated the commitment of Mr Svendsen to take forward maritime infrastructure and activities with India.