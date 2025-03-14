ISRO Earns $143 Million from Foreign Satellite Launches

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has generated nearly 143 million US dollars in foreign exchange revenue through satellite launches.

The Department of Space said that ISRO launched a total of 393 foreign satellites and 3 Indian customer satellites on a commercial basis over the past decade.

Between January 2015 and December 2024, these satellites were successfully launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV launch vehicles.

ISRO’s impressive track record includes launching satellites for 34 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and several other developed nations.