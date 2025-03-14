Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ISRO Earns $143 Million from Foreign Satellite Launches

Mar 15, 2025
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has generated nearly 143 million US dollars in foreign exchange revenue through satellite launches.

The Department of Space said that ISRO launched a total of 393 foreign satellites and 3 Indian customer satellites on a commercial basis over the past decade.

Between January 2015 and December 2024, these satellites were successfully launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV launch vehicles.

ISRO’s impressive track record includes launching satellites for 34 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and several other developed nations.

UP ordnance factory worker held for sending sensitive info to Pakistan           

Mar 15, 2025
Punjab: 4 injured as man attacks people with iron rod at Golden Temple

Mar 14, 2025
British woman raped in Delhi Hotel by man who befriended her on social media

Mar 14, 2025

