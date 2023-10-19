Israel’s Security Cabinet takes firm stance on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

WEB DESK

In a unanimous decision, Israel’s Security Cabinet has taken a firm stance on humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, citing the imperative return of captives and the need for international support. The decision comes amid sweeping American support for the ongoing war effort and a request from US President Biden for basic humanitarian assistance to the region.

Israel has announced that it will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to reach the Gaza Strip until their captives are returned. This uncompromising stance underscores the Israeli government’s determination to prioritize the safety of their citizens.

In a bid to resolve the issue of captives and maintain international humanitarian standards, Israel has issued a demand for Red Cross visits with the captives. The Israeli government is actively working to mobilize broad international support for this crucial demand, emphasizing the urgency of this matter.

In response to President Biden’s request, Israel has outlined a selective approach to humanitarian assistance. While humanitarian aid in the form of food, water, and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip or for those evacuating there will not be obstructed, there is a strict condition: these supplies must not reach the Hamas organization. Any supplies found to be reaching Hamas will be prevented, ensuring that aid is channeled exclusively to the civilian population. The international community will be closely monitoring the developments in this matter, as it has the potential to significantly impact the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the broader Middle East conflict.