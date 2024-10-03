Israeli PM Meets Security Chiefs After Iran’s Missile Assault

In the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Israel, the situation in West Asia remains tense as world leaders and regional powers navigate a precarious diplomatic landscape. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with security chiefs at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, as confirmed by an official statement. This high-level gathering comes as Israel deliberates its response to Iran’s recent missile assault, with Netanyahu vowing retaliation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responding for the first time after firing more than 200 missiles at Israel, warned that the strikes from the resistance front will intensify.