THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli PM Meets Security Chiefs After Iran’s Missile Assault

Oct 3, 2024

In the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Israel, the situation in West Asia remains tense as world leaders and regional powers navigate a precarious diplomatic landscape. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with security chiefs at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, as confirmed by an official statement. This high-level gathering comes as Israel deliberates its response to Iran’s recent missile assault, with Netanyahu vowing retaliation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responding for the first time after firing more than 200 missiles at Israel, warned that the strikes from the resistance front will intensify.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Israel Bans UN Secretary-General Guterres from entering country

Oct 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon; Hezbollah claims 3 Merkava tanks destroyed

Oct 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India concerned about expanding West Asia conflict: Dr S Jaishankar

Oct 2, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli PM Meets Security Chiefs After Iran’s Missile Assault

October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Israel Bans UN Secretary-General Guterres from entering country

October 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon; Hezbollah claims 3 Merkava tanks destroyed

October 2, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

India call for restraint amid evolving situation in West Asia

October 2, 2024