INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israeli Defense Systems Intercept Missile Attack on Ben Gurion Airport by Yemen’s Houthi Group

Aug 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli defence systems today intercepted a new missile attack on the Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel launched by Yemen’s Houthi military group. The Houthis fired a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting the Israeli airport. The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been firing missiles and drones towards Israeli targets since November 2023. On July 19, the Houthis had claimed responsibility for launching a new hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel, which was reportedly intercepted by Israel’s defence systems.

