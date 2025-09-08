Israel Weighs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza Linked to Hostage Release

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel is seriously considering a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would also secure the release of the Israeli hostage. According to the reports, the plan was delivered to Hamas over the weekend and described it as President Donald Trump’s proposal. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza, including about 20 believed to be alive, would be freed on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Negotiations to end the war would then begin under Trump’s mediation, with the ceasefire in place while talks continue. Hamas said in a statement yesterday that it had received several US proposals and was ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all captives in return for a clear declaration ending the war. Trump said in a social media post that Israelis have accepted his terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well, warning that refusal would bring consequences.