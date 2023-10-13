Israel warns all civilians of Gaza City to evacuate within next 24 hours

AMN / WEB DESK

As Israel continues to conduct relentless airstrikes on the Gaza Strip its military have informed the United Nations that the entire population in northern Gaza should evacuate and relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours. immediately. A U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, told this to a News channel.

According to the U.N., there are about 1.1. million people that live in northern Gaza. Israeli military directly addressed Gaza City residents, telling them to leave for their safety and protection. The warning comes as Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive into Gaza to crush Hamas. The UN wants the evacuation order taken back, stating that it could lead to devastating humanitarian consequences.

This was the deadliest attack on the country since it was founded 75 years ago. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will visit Israel today to express solidarity with the victims of Hamas attacks. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, arrived in the country yesterday to extend American support and help mitigate the situation. He met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and President Isaac Herzog on Thursday. Reportedly, Blinken will also meet Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas.



In the meantime, Prime Minister Netanyahu formed a new war management cabinet consisting of Prime Minister himself, the Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Opposition lawmaker and former Defence Minister Benny Gantz to Bolstar public trust and to infuse country’s war time leadership with greater military experience.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken arrived in Jordan today. He is scheduled to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the capital, Amman. Blinken is on an extensive tour of West Asia, which began on Thursday with his arrival in Israel. Earlier, Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and President Isaac Herzog to extend America’s unwavering support to the country.

After Jordan, Blinken is expected to visit Qatar, which has longstanding ties with Hamas. The US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, has also just arrived in Israel for talks with his Israeli counterpart.