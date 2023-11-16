इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 10:08:31      انڈین آواز

Israel Rejects UN Call for ‘Extended Humanitarian Pauses’ for Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Thursday welcomed the Security Council call for pauses in the fighting in Gaza where “doctors operate on screaming children without anaesthetic, using mobile phones for light”, before appealing directly to the warring sides to lay down their weapons.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell visits Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, where she met with patients and displaced families seeking shelter and safety,

UNITED NATIONS — 

The U.N. Security Council overcame weeks of inaction and bickering Wednesday to issue a call for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the Gaza Strip, especially for the protection of children, only to have Israel immediately reject the measure.

“This draft resolution we have in front of us today seeks to offer hope in this dark hour,” said Malta’s Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who led the negotiations and drafted the text. “It aims to ensure a respite from the current nightmare in Gaza and give hope to the families of all victims. It focuses in particular on the plight of children trapped in the warring enclave and those held hostage.”

The resolution calls for “extended humanitarian pauses and corridors” in Gaza “for a sufficient number of days” to let aid in, repair damage to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, water wells and bakeries, and to enable medical evacuations, especially of children. It also calls for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” held by Hamas and other groups — particularly children.

Council resolutions are legally binding, but parties named in them frequently ignore them, with little consequence.

Israel’s envoy told the council that his government does not need a resolution to remind it to adhere to international law and that Hamas would not “even bother reading it.”

“Hence, this resolution does nothing to contribute to the situation on the ground,” said Israel’s deputy envoy Brett Jonathan Miller. “Bringing our hostages home is Israel’s top priority, and seeing that Security Council resolutions hold no sway with terrorists, Israel will continue to do whatever it takes to accomplish this goal.”

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Gaza is becoming “a graveyard for children.”

More than 4,500 Palestinian children have been killed and almost 9,000 injured since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack inside Israel triggered the war. Scores more children are missing and believed to be among the dead under Gaza’s rubble.

At least 31 children were killed in Israel during the terror attacks, and about 30 more are reported to be among the hostages abducted to Gaza, including a 3-year-old American child.

The head of the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, visited Gaza on Wednesday.

“I am here to do whatever I can to advocate for the protection of children,” Executive Director Catherine Russell said. “I once again call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, as per international humanitarian law. Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart